Iraq is set to begin exhuming around 2,000 Daesh victims from a mass grave in Mosul’s Khasfa. Authorities believe over 15,000 people were executed in the area, and the identification and investigation process could take up to a year.



Daesh controlled Mosul and several other Iraqi provinces from 2014 to 2017. Although the group was pushed out of urban areas over seven years ago, Daesh continues to launch attacks in rural regions across multiple provinces.