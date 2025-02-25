Wednesday, February 26, 2025

2153 GMT — Hamas has said it has agreed during a visit to Cairo on a solution to end the delay of releasing Palestinian prisoners.

In a statement, Hamas said its delegation, led by senior official Khalil al Hayya, met with Egyptian officials to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement as well as preparations for the next phase of negotiations.

Hamas added that a solution has been reached ensuring that the release of Palestinian prisoners would occur simultaneously with the handover of Israeli remains, as previously agreed to under the first phase of the deal, along with additional Palestinian women and children detainees.

2251 GMT — Israeli opposition leader says Egypt should temporarily control Gaza

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid proposed that Egypt assume administrative control of besieged Gaza for up to 15 years in exchange for receiving relief for its more than $150 billion worth of foreign debt.

The plan would have Egypt take responsibility for managing the enclave for eight years, with the option to extend it to 15 years.

Neither Egypt nor the Palestinian Authority and resistance factions have responded to his proposal.

Lapid announced the plan during a speech at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) in Washington, DC and later posted it on X, according to Israel's Maariv newspaper.

"I recently presented a plan in Washington for the day after the war in Gaza," he wrote. "At the centre of the plan: Egypt will assume responsibility for Gaza for (up to) 15 years, while at the same time, its external debt of $155 billion will be cancelled by the international community."

2127 GMT — Israeli army blocks Palestinians from returning to Jenin refugee camp

The Israeli army barred displaced Palestinians from returning to their homes in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank and threatened to kill a Palestinian journalist during her coverage of events.

The army continued its brutal raid on the city of Jenin and its camp for the 35th day, the city of Tulkarem and its camp for the 29th day, and its invasion into the Nour Shams camp for the 16th day as part of a larger onslaught on the northern West Bank.

In a related incident, Israeli forces detained Palestinian journalist Nour Al Fares on the outskirts of the Jenin camp and threatened to shoot her if she continued reporting on the ground.

2023 GMT — UN envoy accuses Israel of trying to 'get rid of Palestinian demography', plays audio recording of Hind Rajab before she got killed

Palestine's envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, denounced Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians, accusing Israel of pursuing a deliberate strategy to "get rid of Palestinian demography."

"Israeli's plan is clear in Gaza, in East Jerusalem and in the rest of the West Bank, get rid of Palestinian demography, to seize Palestinian geography," Mansour told the UN Security Council, affirming that it "will never happen."

Mansour stressed that "there is no military solution to this conflict, only a political one." Mansour also played an audio recording of Hind Rajab in which she was asking a dispatcher for help before she was killed by Israel.

The recording between Rajab and the dispatcher shows Rajab as saying: "I'm in the car. The tank is next to me. It is moving. It's very close and moving. Please, come take me, Please. It's almost night."

The dispatcher was trying to calm her down before the recording ended.

