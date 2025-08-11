WORLD
2 min read
US designates group responsible for recent train hijacking in Pakistan as foreign terrorists
BLA was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) organisation in 2019 following several terrorist attacks in Pakistan.
US designates group responsible for recent train hijacking in Pakistan as foreign terrorists
In March, the BLA blew up a railway track. / AP
August 11, 2025

The United States has designated the so-called Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, The Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation, accusing them of carrying out multiple deadly attacks in recent years.

Recently, the BLA took responsibility for hijacking a Pakistani Jaffar Express train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar in March, killing 31 civilians and security personnel and holding over 300 train passengers hostage, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on Monday.

BLA was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) organisation in 2019 following several deadly terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

"Today’s action taken by the Department of State demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to countering terrorism. Terrorist designations play a critical role in our fight against this scourge and are an effective way to curtail support for terrorist activities," said the State Department.

Terrorist designations by the State Department also mean that the BLA and anyone affiliated with it are subject to sanctions that deny them access to the US financial system.

In 2024, BLA claimed it had committed attacks near the airport in Karachi and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex.

BLA operates mostly in Pakistan’s Balochistan province but has carried out deadly attacks in Pakistan’s other provinces as well.

Recommended

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province by area, which borders Afghanistan and Iran. But it is thinly populated, with just 15 million from a national population of 240 million.

The province is home to the Gwadar Port, built by China as part of a $65 billion Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) investment in Pakistan designed to expand Beijing's global reach and enhance economic cooperation with Islamabad.

Terrorist groups have also targeted and killed Chinese engineers in the past, besides killing several civilians and officials.

Islamabad accuses arch-rival India of funding and backing the BLA in a bid to stoke instability, as Pakistan seeks international investments in the region, a charge New Delhi denies.

Last week, Pakistan suspended cell phone data services for three weeks in the southwestern province of Balochistan in a bid to block communications among terrorists behind a surge in recent attacks

RelatedDozens freed, hundreds still held hostage on train seized by Balochistan Liberation Army - TRT Global
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Extreme heat waves, wildfires continue to strain southern Europe
Poland records over 550 illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus in 72 hours
Russian forces make rapid advance in key frontline sector ahead of Trump-Putin meet
China deploys robot antelope to monitor Tibet’s 'wildlife ecosystem'
Toll of India Himalayan flood likely to be at least 70
Italian athlete dies at World Games in China
Mohamed Salah criticises UEFA tribute to ‘Palestinian Pele’
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump to host South Korean president on August 25: Seoul
Pakistan dismisses India’s ‘immature’ claims of nuclear blackmail by army chief Asim Munir
Bangladesh to deploy 80,000 soldiers during February polls, shuns use of electronic machines
Musk says xAI will sue Apple over unfair app treatment
China, Brazil can model 'self-reliance' for Global South: Xi
5-year-old disabled Gaza boy dies from Israel's forced starvation, weighing less than 7 pounds
Zelenskyy claims Putin preparing for further attacks, rather than ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us