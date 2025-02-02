One person was killed as authorities warned that the ongoing rain-triggered floods could inundate at least 1,700 houses in Australia's Queensland state.

In north Queensland, intense rainfall could lead to "dangerous and life-threatening" conditions, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Sunday.

As intense rainfall continues, an emergency alert has been issued for Hinchinbrook, an island group locality, while the deadline for residents in six Townsville suburbs to evacuate has now passed.

The Ross River Dam has reached 163.8 percent capacity and is now closed to the public.

Local government authorities have warned people should not travel to the area.

Rising waters put more homes at risk

Queensland Police Superintendent Graeme Paine said that the next period is "critical" for Townsville.

"Certainly for Townsville, the indications are there will be an inundation that will impact people," Paine was quoted as saying by ABC.

Townsville Local Disaster Ma nagement Group coordinator Zac Dawes warned that the "black zone" is starting to flood now.

The black zone refers to the suburbs of Cluden, Hermit Park, Idalia, Oonoonba, Railway Estate, and Rosslea Water.

Dawes warned that the number of properties impacted will continue to grow.