Blue light from screens suppresses melatonin production, disrupting your body’s natural sleep rhythm. However, blue light is not the only culprit: Emotional connections with social media and FOMO (fear of missing out) are also sleep disruptors, according to a 2024 study.



Sleep sabotage often begins with the screen in our hands.

FOMO (Fear of missing out): Feeling of apprehension that one is missing out on information, events, experiences

Mental arousal (doomscrolling): Emotional content makes it harder for your brain to unwind

Social comparison: Seeing “perfect lives” online can cause stress

Disconnect to recharge

Calm your mind: Skip the drama before bed.

Keep social media away: Silence the noise.

Cut the endless scrolling: Pause and reflect.