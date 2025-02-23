The Trump administration has said that it is eliminating 2,000 positions at the US Agency for International Development and placing all but a fraction of other staffers worldwide on leave.

"As of 11:59 pm EST on Sunday, February 23, 2025, all USAID direct hire personnel, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and/or specially designated programs, will be placed on administrative leave globally," according to the notices sent to USAID workers and viewed by The Associated Press.

At the same time, the agency said it is cutting the US-based workforce by about 2,000 employees.

It comes after a federal judge on Friday allowed the administration to move forward with pulling thousands of USAID staffers off the job in the United States and around the world. US District Judge Carl Nichols rejected pleas that came in a lawsuit from employees to keep temporarily blocking the government's plan.

Citing a big concern for workers stationed overseas who have reported being cut off from government communications, the notices say that "USAID is committed to keeping its overseas personnel safe.

Until they return home, personnel will retain access to Agency systems and to diplomatic and other resources."

The administration said employees put on leave overseas are expected to receive "voluntary Agency-funded return travel" and other benefits.

Minimal impact

Nichols, who President Donald Trump nominated, said he had been "very concerned" about workers in high-risk areas left overseas without access to emergency communications. But he said he has since been reassured by the administration that workers would still have access to two-way radios that allow 24–7 communications in emergencies, as well as a phone app with a "panic button."

The judge said the government's statements persuaded him "that the risk posed to USAID employees who are placed on administrative leave while stationed abroad — if there is any — is far more minimal than it initially appeared."

The notices of firings and leaves come on top of hundreds of USAID contractors receiving no-name form letters of termination over the weekend, according to copies that AP viewed.

The blanket nature of the notification letters to USAID contractors, excluding the names or positions of those receiving it, could make it difficult for the dismissed workers to get unemployment benefits, workers noted.

A different judge in a second lawsuit tied to the dismantling of USAID has temporarily blocked the freeze on foreign assistance and said this past week that the administration had kept withholding the aid despite his court order and must at least temporarily restore the funding to programs worldwide.