WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian regime downs Israeli missiles near Damascus airport
The Israeli military has declined to comment on the report but has in the past acknowledged carrying out scores of air strikes in the past, mainly against Iranian and Hezbollah targets.
Syrian regime downs Israeli missiles near Damascus airport
Media linked to the Assad regime says Israel carried out a missile attack on Damascus airport, activating air defences. / AFP
September 15, 2018

Syrian regime’s air defences downed several missiles that Israel fired in an act of "aggression" near Damascus airport on Saturday, Syrian regime media said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said Israel does not comment on foreign reports.

During the more than seven-year conflict in neighbouring Syria, Israel has grown deeply alarmed by the expanding clout of its arch enemy Iran - a key ally of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Israel's air force has struck scores of targets it describes as Iranian deployments or arms transfers to Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in the war.

"Our air defence systems thwarted an Israeli missile aggression on Damascus International Airport," Syrian regime news agency SANA cited a military source as saying.

Witnesses at a major trade fair in the capital Damascus said they saw flares shooting up into the night sky. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us