WORLD
2 MIN READ
US revokes residency of Palestinian envoy
The move comes after the US administration announced closure of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's Washington office, which also serves as a Palestinian embassy.
US revokes residency of Palestinian envoy
Palestinian General Delegation head Husam Zomlot has been in Ramallah since Donald Trump announced decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem earlier this year. / AP
September 16, 2018

Washington has revoked the residency permit of Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's (PLO) General Delegation to the US.

The US also cancelled the residency permit of Zomlot's family members and closed his bank accounts, Ahmad Majdalani, a member of the Executive Committee of the PLO, told Anadolu Agency.

The move came after the US administration announced the closure of the PLO's Washington office, which also serves as a Palestinian embassy.

Majdalani said Washington's decisions did not fit with "diplomatic manners."

Wasel Abu Yousef, a PLO executive committee member, said that Zomlot has been in Ramallah for four months. 

Recently, the US cancelled all funding to UNRWA, the UN’s cash-strapped Palestinian refugee agency.

The US administration is also preparing to unveil a controversial Middle East peace plan, details of which have yet to be made public.

Palestinian officials, however, have rejected any US role in the peace process since US President Donald Trump unilaterally recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital last year. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us