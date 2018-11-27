TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Saudi crown prince asked to meet Erdogan at G20 – Turkey FM
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's answer was "'Let's see'," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tells a German newspaper. Meanwhile, a top security aide says Erdogan has no plans to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in G20 summit.
Saudi crown prince asked to meet Erdogan at G20 – Turkey FM
President of Turkey and the AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during his party's group meeting in Parliament on November 27, 2018. / AA
November 27, 2018

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has asked for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and that there was currently no reason not to meet him, said Turkey's foreign minister.

"Yes, he has asked Erdogan on the phone, whether they could meet in Buenos Aires. Erdogan's answer was 'Let's see'," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Erdogan and Prince Mohammed will attend the G20 meeting in Argentina later this week. 

"At the moment there is no reason not to meet with the crown prince," Cavusoglu said.

But later on Tuesday, a security aide said Erdogan has no plans to meet Saudi crown prince.

Saudi-Turkish relations have been strained by the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last month. 

After offering numerous contradictory explanations, Riyadh said Khashoggi had been killed and his body dismembered when negotiations to persuade him to return to Saudi Arabia failed.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly said the prince had no knowledge of the killing, which Turkey says was carried out at the Saudi consulate by a squad of 15 Saudi agents which included a member of Prince Mohammed's security team.

Erdogan has said the killing was ordered by the highest level of Saudi leadership but ruled out that it had come from King Salman, putting the spotlight instead on the 33-year-old crown prince.

US President Donald Trump said last week Washington would remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia despite saying that Prince Mohammed may have known about the plan to murder Khashoggi.

Asked if he knew for sure who in Riyadh gave the order to kill Khashoggi, Cavusoglu said that the team would not have acted on its own, but could not say anything else without proof.

Cavusoglu said Riyadh had offered to send identikit photos of local helpers who assisted in the cover-up. "Why identikit pictures? The Saudis know the names," he said.

Turkey says it has recordings related to the killing which it shared with Western allies. 

Cavusoglu said he had listened to the recordings and that Khashoggi was killed within seven minutes.

"It was premeditated murder," he told the German newspaper, rather than a last resort after they failed to convince him to return to Saudi Arabia.

"It can be heard how the forensics expert instructs the others: they should listen to music while he cuts up the body. One notices how he enjoys it." 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'Deadly surge' in malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza: WHO chief
IDEF becomes launchpad for critical Turkish defence industry products
Tributes flood in for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
New EU visa decision for Turks: Real reform or just a symbolic gesture?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us