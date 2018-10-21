TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
UK family uses tuk tuk to raise awareness about epilepsy deaths
More than 65 million people have epilepsy worldwide. But many of those are not aware of the risk of a sudden death.
UK family uses tuk tuk to raise awareness about epilepsy deaths
Research shows people with epilepsy are at least 11 times more likely to die prematurely. (TRT World screen shot) / TRTWorld
October 21, 2018

A UK family that suffered a sudden loss of one of its loved ones at a young age to epilepsy has joined a struggle to spread knowledge about the disease using a tuk tuk.

The family has reached in Istanbul, Turkey after travelling thousands of kilometres across Europe.

More than 65 million people have epilepsy worldwide. But many of those are never told about the risk of a sudden death. 

In the UK, about a thousand people die each year from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy. 

TRT World's Arabella Munro reports from Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us