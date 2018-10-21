A UK family that suffered a sudden loss of one of its loved ones at a young age to epilepsy has joined a struggle to spread knowledge about the disease using a tuk tuk.

The family has reached in Istanbul, Turkey after travelling thousands of kilometres across Europe.

More than 65 million people have epilepsy worldwide. But many of those are never told about the risk of a sudden death.

In the UK, about a thousand people die each year from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.

TRT World's Arabella Munro reports from Istanbul.