Israeli settlements threaten olive harvest in occupied West Bank
The United Nations says since last year, the number of attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian-owned olive trees has increased three-folds.
Palestinians say the olive harvest is not only a means to make a living, but it is also a way to protect their land. / Reuters Archive
October 22, 2018

The olive harvest is a part of traditional life in the occupied West Bank area of Palestine. 

But as Israeli settlements grow, the traditional crop is coming under threat. 

The UN says since last year, the number of attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian-owned olive trees has increased three-folds.

"Settlers cut, root out and set fire to olive trees. They also spray them with chemicals. They try everything to prevent Palestinian people from collecting olives," says Abu Mursi, a farmer. 

In the first eight months of this year, the UN reported 186 such attacks, compared 98 in all of 2016.

TRT World's FatihYavuz reports from the occupied West Bank.

SOURCE:TRT World
