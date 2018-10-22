WORLD
2 MIN READ
Remote Syrian refugee camp in desperate need of aid
The UN says the refugees in Al Rukban camp in southern Syria are in critical need of food, water, and medical supplies. The camp is home to more than 50,000 people from Homs and Deir Ezzor and other areas.
Remote Syrian refugee camp in desperate need of aid
Aid organisations have not been able to deliver anything to Al Rukban since January. / AP Archive
October 22, 2018

Tens of thousands of people living in Al Rukban refugee camp in the south of war-torn Syria have started to starve to death due to a regime blockade preventing aid supplies from passing through.

Aid organisations have not been able to deliver anything to Al Rukban since January. 

The UN says these refugees are in critical need of food, water, and medical supplies. There are more than 50,000 Syrians in the camp from Homs and Deir Ezzor and other areas.

"There is no food, there is no support there is nothing to speak of ... I even sold my blankets ... We don't have anything to keep the cold off our bodies," says Umm Muhammad, one of the refugees.

TRT World's Sarah Balter reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us