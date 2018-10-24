The effects of the war in Syria have been felt far and wide, especially in Europe which has witnessed a huge influx of refugees.

In 2015, over a million reached the continent, with Germany taking the most.

The influx of migrants was drastically curtailed by a 2016 accord between Ankara and the EU, after hundreds died crossing to Greek islands a few miles off the Turkish shore.

A summit between the leaders of Turkey, France, Germany and Russia will be held in Istanbul on Saturday to discuss the conflict in Syria and efforts for a lasting solution to the war in the country.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood takes a look back at the Europe's refugee crisis.