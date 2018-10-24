Israeli forces killed one Palestinian and arrested 16 others in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Wednesday.

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities.

The Palestinian health ministry said a Palestinian was shot dead after Israeli soldiers opened fire during the clashes in the West Bank city of Tubas.

Officials said twenty-three-year-old Mohammed Basharat died after he was shot in the chest.

According to eye witnesses, Israeli soldiers used live bullets and tear gas against Palestinians.

Officials from Israel and Palestine have not yet issued statements on the incident.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.