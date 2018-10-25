The two Koreas were removing the last remaining firearms and guard posts on Thursday from a Cold War era truce village where armed soldiers have stared each other down for decades, Seoul’s defence ministry said.

The Joint Security Area — also known as the truce village of Panmunjom — has historically been both a flashpoint and a key location for diplomacy between the two Koreas ever since their split in 1953.

It is the only spot along the tense, 250-kilometre (155-mile) frontier where soldiers from North Korea and the US-led United Nations Command stand face to face.

By Friday, all guards will be disarmed, ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo said, part of a recent diplomatic thaw between the two foes that has gathered pace.

“I am aware that it is going according to plan,” Choi told reporters.

Panmunjom was where the armistice that ended the bitter Korean War was signed.

It was a designated neutral zone until the “axe murder incident” in 1976, when North Korean soldiers attacked a work party trying to chop down a tree inside the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), leaving two US army officers dead.

Once demilitarised, the JSA will be guarded by 35 unarmed personnel from each side and “freedom of movement” will be allowed for visitors and tourists, according to a military pact signed between the two Koreas last month.

The two sides finished removing landmines at the JSA — which has been increasingly used for talks between the two Koreas — last week as part of the deal.

The September summit was the third this year between the leaders as a remarkable rapprochement takes hold on the peninsula. Moon has advocated engagement with the isolated North to nudge it toward denuclearisation.

The two Koreas and the UN Command, which is included as it retains jurisdiction over the southern half of the JSA, will conduct a joint verification until Saturday.

The UNC chief, US general Vincent Brooks, told reporters in August that as UN commander he supported initiatives that could reduce military tensions.

But he added that as commander of the combined US-South Korean forces — one of his other roles — he felt there was a “reasonable degree of risk” in Seoul’s plans to dismantle guard posts near the DMZ.