US midterm elections: The battle for Congress
Ahead of the November 6 mid-term elections, Republicans are fighting to retain control of the two chambers of Congress. Both sides are campaigning hard, with the US President Donald Trump telling supporters to vote as though he’s on the ballot.
A woman votes in the US congressional and gubernatorial midterm elections in Norwalk, California, United States, October 24, 2018. / Reuters
October 25, 2018

The US midterm elections are less than two weeks away and the Democrats are hoping to take control of Congress from the Republicans. 

Both sides are campaigning hard, with the US President Donald Trump telling supporters to vote as though he’s on the ballot. 

As Trump heads to central Wisconsin, the state he easily won by double digits in 2016, Democrats are focusing their efforts this week on Milwaukee, the state's largest city.

While the Trump visit is designed to excite the Republican base, Democrats say they are also galvanising their supporters.

TRT World’sJon Brain reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
