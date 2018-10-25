The US midterm elections are less than two weeks away and the Democrats are hoping to take control of Congress from the Republicans.

Both sides are campaigning hard, with the US President Donald Trump telling supporters to vote as though he’s on the ballot.

As Trump heads to central Wisconsin, the state he easily won by double digits in 2016, Democrats are focusing their efforts this week on Milwaukee, the state's largest city.

While the Trump visit is designed to excite the Republican base, Democrats say they are also galvanising their supporters.

TRT World’sJon Brain reports.