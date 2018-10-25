WORLD
Ex-Trump adviser calls for FETO leader’s extradition
Fetullah Gulen "should be extradited to Turkey, and it is a matter of political will," says Jeffrey Gordon. Gordon was speaking about alleged corruption of the charter school system run by the Gulen network in the United States.
Turkey has repeatedly called for Fetullah Gulen's extradition in the aftermath of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup. / AA
October 25, 2018

A former national security adviser to US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the leader of the Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO) should be extradited to Turkey.

Jeffrey Gordon, who also served as Pentagon spokesman between 2002-2005, was speaking in Washington at a panel discussion titled “US-Turkey Security Partnership and Current Challenges” held by the Turkish Heritage Organization.

He noted Fetullah Gulen poses a national security threat to both Washington and Ankara.

Gordon said FETO’s charter school network in the US was "corrupt."

"One of the largest charter school networks, and many of them throughout the United States, have been investigated by the FBI and were found to have done things not in accordance with United States laws.

"So I think he should be extradited to Turkey, and it is a matter of political will," he said.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Gulen has been living in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999.

SOURCE:AA
