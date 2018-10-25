WORLD
Syrians see light at the end of the tunnel as war simmers down
The war, which broke out in March 2011, has left 360,000 dead and displaced more than half of the population, millions of whom have fled the country.
The war, which broke out in March 2011, has left 360,000 dead and displaced more than half of the population, millions of whom have fled the country. October 22, 2018. / Reuters
October 25, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host a summit on the Syria conflict with the leaders of Russia, Germany and France on October 27 in Istanbul.

The summit will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as French and German leaders Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said, cited by the state-run Anadolu Agency.

It will seek efforts to find a "long-lasting solution" to the Syria conflict as well as the situation in the last major Syrian rebel-held bastion of Idlib, Kalin said. 

In the last seven years, millions of people have fled fighting. But with the establishment of safe zones backed by Turkey, millions more have been able to find a safe haven in their own country. 

"I feel sadness and despair that we've left our home. But my children were happy they were leaving the bombings and the chemical attacks and they will have food to eat," a displaced Syrian, Umm Eyad tells TRT World

TRT World 's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports from northern Syria. 

