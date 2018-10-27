WORLD
Low salaries force US teachers to join politics
After exhausting all other options including street protests, some public school teachers are now even fighting for change by running for office from the local school board, even up to state governorships.
Teachers rally outside the state Capitol on the second day of a teacher walkout to demand higher pay and more funding for education in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on April 3, 2018. / Reuters Archive
October 27, 2018

Waiting tables, babysitting, even selling their own blood are some of the ways that American teachers have been making money to compensate for salaries they say are not enough to make ends meet.

"We live paycheck-to-paycheck. We're paid once a month ... Sometimes we have to ask our son to pay his college tuition," said Lucy Soriano, a public school teacher in Los Angeles.

Soriano and her husband, who is also a teacher, are among the estimated 16 percent of the US teachers who seek additional work on the side.

TRT World's Mary MacCarthy has more from Los Angeles. 

