Scores of Muslims run in US mid-term amid rhetoric against community
Many candidates have been motivated to run because of anti-Muslim discourse in the country and the travel ban that US President Donald Trump imposed last year.
Mahmoud Mahmoud, who is running for Congress seat from New Jersey, is originally from Egypt and came to the US when he was four. / TRTWorld
October 28, 2018

A record number of Muslim candidates are running for office in this year's US mid-term elections. 

Many have been motivated to run because of anti-Muslim rhetoric in the country and the travel ban US President Donald Trump imposed last year. 

One such candidate is Mahmoud Mahmoud who is running for a Congress seat in New Jersey.

He is running on a platform of social justice and is one of more than 90 Muslims running for office nationwide. 

"I've had a woman say you're never going to win because you are a Muslim. Are you going to get that? Sure. Are you going to get hate? Sure. But that's exactly why I'm running," said Mahmoud, who is originally from Egypt. 

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from New Jersey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
