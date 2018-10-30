WORLD
1 MIN READ
Florida to hold referendum on voting rights for felons
In the US state of Florida, people are being asked to vote on whether convicted felons should be allowed to right to vote. Florida is one of just three states that bars most felons from casting ballots even after they've been released.
Florida to hold referendum on voting rights for felons
Voting booths are seen during early voting on October 28, 2016. / AFP Archive
October 30, 2018

In the US state of Florida, people are being asked to vote on whether convicted felons should be allowed to right to vote.

Florida is one of just three states that bars most felons from casting ballots even after they've been released. 

Reversing that decision would expand the voter rolls in a swing state that voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

One such case is Florida resident Sophia Glover, who encourages her family to vote, but as a convicted felon, she's permanently barred from casting a ballot herself.

TRT World’s Steve Mort visited Glover.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us