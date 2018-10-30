TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan says Turkey set to begin operation in northern Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey will bring down all terror nests on eastern Euphrates.
Erdogan says Turkey set to begin operation in northern Syria
Turkish President and leader of Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during his party's parliamentary group meeting at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in Ankara, Turkey on October 30, 2018. / AA
October 30, 2018

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey has finished preparations for operations on the eastern side of Euphrates River. 

“We will trample on terror groups with more effective operations,” Erdogan told his Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group in Ankara.

He said that Turkey would bring down all terror nests on the eastern side of Euphrates. “We have finished all our preparations, plans, programme regarding the issue,” he added.

He said that Turkey cannot “look to the future with confidence without solving the Syrian issue”.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar has more details.

The powers using terror groups as tools to reach their goals are trying to revive Daesh in Syria, Erdogan warned.

But, Turkish president said, Turkey would never allow them to drag Syria into chaos and bloodshed by inciting the regime or reviving Daesh in the region.

“Neither people in the region nor the world believe in the Daesh game,” said Erdogan.

More than 300 people lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organisation has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks in recent years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us