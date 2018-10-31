WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple killed in suicide attack on prison staff vehicle in Afghanistan
Police spokesman Basir Mujahid said the blast hit a vehicle carrying staff of Pul Charkhi prison.
Multiple killed in suicide attack on prison staff vehicle in Afghanistan
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 31, 2018. / Reuters
October 31, 2018

A suicide bomber blew himself up near the gate of Afghanistan's largest prison on Wednesday, killing at least seven people and wounding three, officials said, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the attacker detonated his explosive near a vehicle of the employees of the Pul Charki prison in Kabul, the capital.

At least seven people died near the gate of the prison on the eastern outskirts of Kabul, and three were injured, another government official said.

"The attacker walked towards a vehicle that was parked at a gate for security clearance. He blew himself up before the vehicle could enter the prison premises," the official said.

Reportedly, a local news website said women security officials were sitting in the vehicle at the time of the suicide attack.

The sprawling Pul Charkhi prison houses hundreds of inmates, including scores of Taliban soldiers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us