One city in Pennsylvania has received an influx of thousands of new residents originally from Latin America.

The Latin American population in Hazleton has increased from a few hundred to 17,000 in last two decades.

The city is now struggling to cope with the immigrants who make up more than half of its total population.

Some people say there's hostility between the Latino community and the original residents.

"An invisible wall exists between them," says Hazleton resident, Maria Jacketti.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from Hazleton, Pennsylvania.