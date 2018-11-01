WORLD
Brazil will shift its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem – Bolsonaro
President-elect Jair Bolsonaro Brazil says he plans to transfer his country's embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem, joining the US and Guatemala to take the controversial step, condemned widely around the world.
A picture taken on October 28, 2018, shows the Israeli and Brazilian flags hanging outside the building housing the offices of the Brazilian Embassy, in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. / AFP
November 1, 2018

President-elect Jair Bolsonaro reiterated on Thursday that he plans to move Brazil's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, joining the United States and Guatemala.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly welcomed the plan.

In a tweet Thursday, Bolsonaro said: "As previously stated during our campaign, we intend to transfer the Brazilian Embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem. Israel is a sovereign state and we shall duly respect that."

It was the first time since being elected Sunday that Bolsonaro referred to his plan to move the embassy.

Bolsonaro is to be sworn in on January 1.

Netanyahu hails decision 

In Israel, Netanyahu issued a statement praising Bolsonaro. "I congratulate my friend Brazilian President-Elect, Jair Bolsonaro, for his intention to move the Brazilian Embassy to Jerusalem, a historic, correct and exciting step!"

Netanyahu spoke to Bolsonaro earlier this week, congratulating him on his victory and inviting him to visit Israel.

If Bolsonaro follows through on his pledge, Brazil would become the third country to have an embassy in Jerusalem, after the US and Guatemala. Paraguay briefly moved its embassy to Jerusalem as well, only to move it back to Tel Aviv after its new president, Mario Abdo Benitez, was elected.

The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem, which was captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as the capital of a future state. Israel claims all of the city, including the eastern sector, home to Jerusalem's most important religious sites, as its eternal capital.

Most countries maintain embassies in Tel Aviv, saying the final status of Jerusalem must be determined through negotiations.

Relationship with Muslim countries

Some Brazilians have raised concerns about the idea, saying it would hurt Brazil's relations with Muslim nations.

Former Brazilian Ambassador to the US Rubens Barbosa has warned that such a move could hurt Brazil's poultry exports. 

He said that Brazil "would be throwing away $6 billion per year in poultry sales to Arab countries."

SOURCE:AP
