WORLD
2 MIN READ
Are some African-Americans being denied the right to vote?
All voters are required to hold a state-issued photo ID but it is estimated that one in 10 Americans does not have the necessary document.
Are some African-Americans being denied the right to vote?
In this Saturday, March 7, 2015 file photo, former President Barack Obama, and his family along with members of Congress, former President George W. Bush, and civil rights leaders make a symbolic walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. / AP
November 2, 2018

When Barack Obama became the US's first black President he was elected with the help of the country's African Americans who turned out in big numbers to vote for him.  

Their failure to back Hilary Clinton two years ago helped Donald Trump take the White House. 

So the "Black vote" will be closely watched in the mid-term elections. 

But in some states, African-Americans complain that they are being prevented from voting because of controversial voter identification laws. 

All voters are required to hold a state-issued photo ID, which campaigners say has disenfranchised underprivileged African Americans. 

It is estimated that one in 10 Americans does not have a necessary photo ID to vote.

"There are rural areas where a lot of people don't have drivers licences. A lot of adults don't have licences. They're very cheap but they're too expensive for them," says Scott Douglas from the Greater Birmingham Ministries. 

TRT World's North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Selma, Alabama.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us