TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Netanyahu, Sisi call on US to back MBS on Khashoggi killing - report
Israel and Egypt have called on the White House to continue supporting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite the murder of Jamal Khashoggi by a hit squad sent from Riyadh, the Washington Post reports.
Netanyahu, Sisi call on US to back MBS on Khashoggi killing - report
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 24, 2018. / Reuters
November 2, 2018

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi have called on the White House to keep supporting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, despite the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a hit squad sent from Riyadh, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The report cited US officials who said Netanyahu described the crown prince as a “strategic ally” in the Middle East. The Post said Egypt's president Sidi had conveyed a similar message.

Bin Salman has been at the centre of speculation about Khashoggi's killing after several members of the hit squad were linked to him.

Strangled and dismembered

Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor Irfan Fidan on Wednesday issued a statement outlining how the hit squad strangled the prominent journalist soon after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, then dismembered his body.

The Saudi narrative on Khashoggi's death has shifted several times. Initially, Riyadh said he left the consulate alive. Then it said he died by accident during an argument. And later it admitted he had been killed in a premeditated murder.

Turkey is calling for an end to the cover-up and demanding that Saudi Arabia reveal who ordered the killing and hand over the culprits for trial in Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us