A Pakistani group said on Friday it will call off protests over the acquittal of a Christian woman who was facing hanging on blasphemy charges, striking a deal with the government to end three days of protests.

"We have reached on an agreement with the government,” Ejaz Ashrafi, spokesman for the ultra-Islamist Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) group, said.

"An announcement will be made shortly by our leadership."

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Asia Bibi, a mother of five, and ordered for her to be freed.

She had been living on death row since 2010 after being convicted under Pakistan's tough blasphemy laws.

According to reports, a five-point document of the agreement has surfaced.

It says:

-The government will review a petition filed in Bibi's case.

-Her name will be added to the Exit Control List, which means Bibi will be prohibited from leaving the country.

-Both the government and the TLP will take legal action over any casualties during the campaign against the acquittal.

-Those arrested on October 30 or after, will be released.

-TLP apologised to all affected directly or indirectly by the protests.