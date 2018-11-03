President Donald Trump has been campaigning across the country, appealing to his support base to get out and vote for the Republicans.

The US midterm elections are days away and the crucial vote determines whether the Republican party loses control of Congress.

There's one surprising region in the United States where Republicans haven't lost in 33 years.

Most people are staunchly Republican in Staten Island, New York, although there are pockets of Democrat supporters too.

"I think we get hurt in the long run because we vote Republican and everyone else is Democrat," says resident Diego Palemine.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from Staten Island, New York.