Sri Lanka has been gripped by political turmoil since President Maithripala Sirisena sacked his former ally Ranil Wickremesinghe on October 26 and appointed Rajapakse in his place as prime minister.

Thousands of supporters of Rajapaksa headed for the capital on Monday to rally in support of his controversial nomination as prime minister.

Wickremesinghe has refused to vacate his official residence, insisting he is the lawful prime minister and that the president had no constitutional right to replace him.

Sirisena announced on Sunday that parliament would reconvene on November 14, a week later than he had promised, prolonging the power struggle that has crippled the country.

Critics say the suspension of Parliament was meant to give Rajapaksa time to gather enough support to survive a no-confidence vote when lawmakers reconvene November 14.

Rajapaksa is seen as a hero by many amongst Sri Lanka’s Buddhist majority for ending a 37-year-old Tamil separatist war during his tenure as president from 2005 to 2015. But Rajapaksa has been accused of human rights violations, nepotism and corruption.

But Sri Lanka's speaker of parliament said he would not accept Rajapaksa, as the new prime minister until he proves he commands a majority in parliament.

"The majority of members are of the view that the changes ... are unconstitutional and against traditions," the speaker of parliament, Karu Jayasuriya, said in a statement.

Rival Asian giants India and China are anxiously watching the constitutional conflict between contending prime ministers in Sri Lanka to see whose interests get the upper hand in their own strategic battle.

Rajapaksa is much closer to Beijing. Billions of dollars of Chinese investment flowed into Sri Lankan infrastructure during his administration, ranging from roads and ports to land reclamation in Colombo.

The political crisis is also scaring away tourists and raising questions over foreign aid, ringing alarm bells for the economy as the currency slumps to record lows.

Amidst warnings from politicians of a "bloodbath" if the dispute escalates, tourists are cancelling hotel bookings just as Sri Lankan beaches and major sites like the Temple of the Tooth prepare for peak season.

While no official figures have been given, deluxe hotels have reported cancellations and a critical decline in new bookings in the past 10 days.