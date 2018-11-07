Women will break the current record of 84 serving at the same time in the US House of Congress.

With ballots still being counted across the United States in the midterm Congressional elections, women have won 75 seats and are assured of victory in nine districts where women are the only major-party candidates.

From the Women's March opposing President Donald Trump the day after he was inaugurated in January 2017 through a stream of sexual assault accusations later that year that sparked the #MeToo movement, outrage and organising by women have defined Democratic Party politics this election cycle.

More than 230 women, many of them first-time candidates, were on the general-election ballots in House races.

However, despite the gains, men will continue to hold the vast majority of House seats.