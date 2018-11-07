WORLD
3 MIN READ
Vote count begins as Madagascar chooses president
Voters in Madagascar voted to elect a president with hopes that a new leader will take their country out of chronic poverty and corruption. The 36 candidates have all promised to improve the country's economy.
Vote count begins as Madagascar chooses president
A voter casts their ballot during the presidential election at a polling centre in Analakely, Antananarivo, Madagascar on November 7, 2018. / Reuters
November 7, 2018

Madagascar voted on Wednesday for a president to tackle unemployment, poverty and corruption on the Indian Ocean island, with the incumbent and two former heads of state leading a field of 36 contenders.

Early results are expected from Thursday, but with so many standing, few expect an outright winner when preliminary and then official results are announced later in the month.

President Hery Rajaonarimampianina is seeking a second term in office and his two main challengers are former heads of state Marc Ravalomanana and Andry Rajoelina.

All three have criss-crossed the island in a hunt for votes and each has pledged to accelerate recovery for an economy the International Monetary Fund forecasts will grow at more than 5 percent this year, its highest rate in a decade.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports.

Civil society groups accuse the three wealthy frontrunners of enriching themselves in office, something each denies.

The groups say a fisheries deal the incumbent signed with Chinese firms in September is opaque and will impoverish local fishermen.

They also said Ravalomanana failed to tackle corruption during his time in office that ended in 2009 when he was forced out by protests led by Rajoelina in what international organisations like the African Union said was a coup.

Conservation groups then accused Rajoelina, the man who ousted him, of profiting from the plunder of natural resources.

There are nearly 10 million registered voters in the country of 25 million people, data from the electoral commission showed.

Few analysts expect an outright winner from the 36 total who are contesting.

If the poll needs to go to a second round, it will involve only the two top candidates and take place on December 19.

Since a peaceful election in 2013, investors and donor governments re-engaged following a four-year freeze that began after Rajoelina came to power.

The events of 2009 prompted an exodus of foreign investors from a country that is one of the world's poorest despite reserves of nickel, cobalt, gold, uranium and other minerals.

The island was hit by a fresh political crisis in April sparked by a legal amendment by Rajaonarimampianina's government that would have prevented Ravalomanana from standing for office.

Rajaonarimampianina approved a new law removing that provision the following month, allowing Ravalomanana to register as a candidate.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us