At least 47 dead in Zimbabwe bus collision
Police spokesman Paul Nyathi confirms death toll in the accident involving two buses that collided on a road between the capital Harare and the southeastern town of Rusape.
State broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (or ZBC) also reported the death toll saying several others had been injured. / AP
November 7, 2018

At least 47 people were killed in Zimbabwe on Wednesday when two buses collided on a road between the capital Harare and the southeastern town of Rusape, police confirmed to AFP news agency.

"We confirm 47 people have died in a road traffic accident at the 166km peg along the Harare-Mutare highway," police spokesman Paul Nyathi said.

State broadcaster ZimbabweBroadcasting Corporation (or ZBC) also reported the death toll saying several others had been injured.  

In a post on Twitter, the state-run Herald newspaper said pictures from the scene were too graphic to post.

Accidents common in Zimbabwe 

Traffic accidents are common in the country, where roads are riddled with potholes due to years of underfunding and neglect, but the highway where the accident occurred had been recently resurfaced. 

In June last year, 43 people were killed in a bus crash in the north of the country, along the highway leading to neighbouring Zambia.

