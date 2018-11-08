Ancient Egypt is believed to be the place where cats were first domesticated but nowadays, a new customs tax on imported goods is putting a burden on the friends of felines in modern-day Egypt.

It's been placed on imported goods and has raised the price of pet food by up to 40 percent and some pet owners are finding it hard to pay.

The taxes target what are considered luxury items and only a small percentage of people buy their cats and dogs imported food.

But today's pet lovers say the new tax is making it hard for them to show how much they care.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.