Egypt's new custom tax claims an unlikely victim: felines
A customs tax recently implemented in Egypt has hiked the prices of more than 300 items. And there’s been an unlikely victim, the cats of Cairo.
Only a small percentage of people buy their cats and dogs imported food. The government wants people to use local products to benefit, rather than have people use imported goods, but the problem is that many people trust the imported product more than the local one. / TRTWorld
November 8, 2018

Ancient Egypt is believed to be the place where cats were first domesticated but nowadays, a new customs tax on imported goods is putting a burden on the friends of felines in modern-day Egypt.

It's been placed on imported goods and has raised the price of pet food by up to 40 percent and some pet owners are finding it hard to pay. 

The taxes target what are considered luxury items and only a small percentage of people buy their cats and dogs imported food. 

But today's pet lovers say the new tax is making it hard for them to show how much they care.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
