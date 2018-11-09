TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Contract signed for Turkish battle tank mass production
The first of 250 Altay next-generation battle tanks will roll off assembly line within 18 months, under the contract, reports say.
Contract signed for Turkish battle tank mass production
Turkey's first military tank, the Altay, seen during a military parade on Victory Day in Ankara, Turkey, August 30, 2015. / AP
November 9, 2018

A landmark deal was signed on Friday for mass production of Turkey’s first domestically made main battle tank, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Defence Industries Presidency and a Turkish-Qatari armoured vehicle maker BMC signed the contract for the Altay, a next-generation battle tank.

The first Altay tank will roll off the assembly line within 18 months and will be delivered to the Turkish army.

The contract includes mass production and life-cycle logistical support for 250 units.

The Altay, Turkey's first main battle tank development programme, includes electronic command and control systems, a 120-mm gun, and armour, all made by Turkish companies.

The prototype for the Altay was unveiled at a 2011 defence show in Istanbul, Turkey's commercial capital.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us