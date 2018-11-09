Diwali is a significant festival in the Hindu calendar and celebrated by followers of the religion across the world.

Here's a look at how the festival was celebrated in India and Pakistan this week.

People shop for new clothes while gifts and sweets are exchanged and firecrackers are set off during Diwali.

Followers of other religions in India also join the Hindus in the Diwali celebrations.

The celebrations of the event in India also mark an arrival of shopping season.

Retailers offer promotional discounts most similar to Christmas and Eid sales in other countries.

In contrast to previous years, Diwali in Mumbai was subdued, with fewer firecrackers following an order by India’s supreme court that allowed only a two-hour window between 8pm and 10pm for their use.

On the other hand, pollution levels were at their peak in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

The main event of the “festival of lights” in Pakistan was held at Lahore’s Krishna Mandir - one of the two active Hindu temples in the provincial capital of Punjab province.

Lahore is home to a number of Hindu families, the city once had huge Hindu population before the partition of India in 1947.

The event is not only restricted to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Muslims were also invited to observe the festival of lights.

Members of Pakistan’s Hindu community performed the prayers, set off firecrackers, lit oil lamps and sang Bhajans or religious songs.

In Pakistan, Hindus are the largest religious minority with most of them settled in southern province of Sindh.

Owing to the law and order situation of the country and attacks on minorities, most Hindus in Pakistan prefer to celebrate Diwali indoors or within the confines of their temple compounds.