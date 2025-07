Puerto Carreno is a small town on Colombia's border with Venezuela with just 22,000 people.

But its population has grown by at least 10 percent over the past two years due to the arrival of Venezuelan migrants.

While some of them survive by scavenging for recyclable goods, others have found jobs with local businesses.

But many migrants are still working as street vendors, and living in precarious conditions.

TRT World's Manuel Rueda reports.