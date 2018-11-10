WORLD
4 MIN READ
Sri Lanka's largest party to challenge sacking of legislature
Mangala Samaraweera from the country's largest United National party says the decision of President Maithripala Sirisena, who dismissed the entire parliament in a midnight manoeuvre, will be challenged in the court.
Sri Lanka's largest party to challenge sacking of legislature
Supporters of ousted Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe shout slogans as they gather at the prime minister's official residence in Colombo on November 10, 2018. / AFP
November 10, 2018

Sri Lanka's largest single party on Saturday said it will mount a legal challenge against President Maithripala Sirisena's shock sacking of the legislature.

"We will go to the courts," Mangala Samaraweera from the United National Party (UNP) told reporters in Colombo. "We will fight in the courts, we will fight in parliament and we will fight at the polls."

Sri Lankans woke up on Saturday to the news that President Sirisena had dissolved parliament in order to hold elections on January 5.

Many Colombo residents said an election was the only way to help put an end to the political crisis which started after the president sacked elected Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsinghe and replaced him with former leader Mahinda Rajapaksa. 

Wickremsinghe has refused to vacate the official prime minister's residence saying he is the prime minister with parliamentary majority.

'There has to be some change'

"It is a good thing that parliament has been was dissolved. One party says that this party has thieves. This party says the other party has thieves. We don't need a referendum or anything else. What we (voters) want is to show our preference," said Asoka Sudath, a labourer.

"We feel the economic difficulties very severely. There has to be some change," said Ranjit Kulasingha, a newspaper stand owner.

Independent legal experts say that parliament could be dissolved only in early 2020, which would be four-and-half-years from the first sitting of the current parliament.

The only other legal way would be through a referendum, or with the consent of two thirds of lawmakers.

Given those views, it was not immediately clear how Sirisena is on legal safe ground by dissolving parliament, though his legal experts have said there are provisions for him to do so.

India and West concerned

The US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said democracy needed to be respected to ensure stability and prosperity.

Mark Field, the British minister of State for Asia and the Pacific, tweeted his concern about the dissolution of parliament days before it was due to be reconvened.

Canada's foreign policy twitter feed said that it was "deeply concerned" about the decision and referred to the risks to reconciliation work after the nation's civil war.

"This further political uncertainty is corrosive to Sri Lanka’s democratic future and its commitments on reconciliation and accountability," it said.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne expressed both concern and disappointment in a statement, saying the move "undermines Sri Lanka's long democratic tradition and poses a risk to its stability and prosperity".

Sirisena has said he fired Wickremesinghe because the prime minister was trying to implement "a new, extreme liberal political concept by giving more priority for foreign policies and neglecting the local people's sentiment".

India and the West have raised concerns over Rajapaksa's close ties with China.

Beijing loaned Sri Lanka billions of dollars for infrastructure projects when Rajapaksa was president between 2005-2015, putting the country deep into debt.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us