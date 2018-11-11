TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Kenyans dominate at 40th intercontinental Istanbul marathon
About 5,000 runners competed in the 42-kilometre marathon which started on the Asian side of Istanbul’s July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge and finished in the historic Sultanahmet Square on the city’s European side.
Kenyans dominate at 40th intercontinental Istanbul marathon
A record number of runners competed in the world's only intercontinental marathon. This year’s theme for the Vodafone 40th Istanbul Marathon is: "Run Istanbul for a healthy future." / AA
November 11, 2018

Kenyan runners Felix Kimutai and Ruth Chepngetich on Sunday both finished in first place in the men's and women's races at the 40th intercontinental Istanbul Marathon.

Chepngetich is celebrating her second consecutive victory in he women's category.

The Vodafone 40th Istanbul Marathon started on the Asian side of Istanbul’s July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge, formerly known as the Bosphorus Bridge, and ended in the historic Sultanahmet Square on the city’s European side.

Around 30,000 professional runners, from more than 100 countries, took part in the marathon.

In addition to that, an estimated 100,000 people ran in the 8-kilometre transcontinental Istanbul Marathon Fun Run. 

The event featured a 42-kilometre marathon, and three other races on courses of 15 kilometres, 10 kilometres, and 8 kilometres. It also included a race for wheelchair-bound participants. 

About 5,000 runners - more than half of them foreigners - competed in the 42-kilometre marathon. 

The top five countries to send runners were Russia, Germany, Ukraine, Britain, and France.

Fifty-five elite runners from Turkey, Kenya, Ethiopia, Azerbaijan, France, Bahrain and Morocco participated in the marathon.

Compared to recent years, the number of foreign runners in the marathon has doubled. 

The Istanbul Marathon is among 17 marathons in Europe and 38 marathons in the world.

Vodafone is the main sponsor of the race organised by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Spor Istanbul subsidiary. 

Last year, French runner Abraham Kiprotich won the men's category and Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich the women's category. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us