Poverty-stricken Zimbabwe residents live in cemeteries
Worsening poverty in the African nation is forcing some residents of capital Harare to live in cemeteries with officials saying the settlements are illegal.
In this photo taken July 25, 2015, locals do an early morning physical workout in the Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare. / AP
November 13, 2018

Poverty and a lack of housing have forced many people in Zimbabwe to move into cemeteries, even opening up shops and other trading posts in graveyards. 

But officials say the settlements are illegal and encroachments will be removed.

"All settlements that are encroaching into cemeteries are illegal and the necessary processes are being undertaken to ensure that all those who have encroached are removed so that the cemeteries remain for our dear departed," said City of Harare spokesperson Michael Chideme.

Some cemetery dwellers acknowledge the graves are being disrespected.

"This arrangement has a very negative effect especially on children. They play on graves and have no respect whatsoever for the deceased. What kind of society are we building?" said Godfrey Mhizha, a cemetery dweller.

TRT World'sJohn Nyashanu reports from Harare.

SOURCE:TRT World
