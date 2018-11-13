WORLD
5 MIN READ
Israel-Palestine escalation: what you need to know
The latest Israeli air strikes on blockaded Gaza killed two Palestinians on Tuesday, Gaza's health ministry says, raising the death toll in Gaza to six in 24 hours, and 13 since a botched Israeli raid on Sunday triggered the flare in fighting.
Israel-Palestine escalation: what you need to know
A view shows the site of Israeli air strikes on Hamas's TV station building, in Gaza City November 13, 2018. / Reuters
November 13, 2018

Israel and Palestinians in blockaded Gaza have been exchanging fire since Sunday in the worst escalation since a 2014 war. Here's a description of where the situation stands:

How did this round begin?

The latest round of violence began on Sunday, when Israeli special forces were exposed operating inside Gaza. In an ensuing clash, an Israeli officer and seven Palestinians were killed. Hamas vowed to retaliate.

Israel said the covert operation was an intelligence-gathering mission. The timing of the incursion raised questions as progress had been made in recent weeks toward ending months of unrest along the Gaza-Israel border.

Palestinian group Hamas responded by launching hundreds of mortar rounds and rockets that wounded 27 people and killed one — a Palestinian living in southern Israel.

An anti-tank missile also hit a bus that Hamas says was being used by Israeli soldiers. A soldier was severely wounded.

Israel hit Gaza again on Monday in strikes it said were aimed at Hamas and militant targets. Six Palestinians were killed and 25 wounded.

Israel says it has struck around 150 targets across the Palestinian enclave, including a television station run by Hamas and an internal security building in Gaza City.

Efforts to prevent escalation

UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov said he was working with Egypt so "Gaza steps back from the brink," and called for restraint on both sides.

Israeli officials would not confirm reports on ceasefire talks, as members of the security cabinet — the body authorised to declare war — convened in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Neither side is seen as wanting another war, but the violence threatened to spin out of control.

Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said they had "the intelligence and capabilities to strike a very wide range of military targets that belong to Hamas."

Hamas's armed wing warned it would expand its targets if Israeli strikes continued.

The Israeli army estimated there were 20,000 projectiles in Gaza that could be fired.

Months of unrest

The latest round of violence came after months of deadly unrest along the Gaza-Israel border, but there had been progress toward restoring calm in recent weeks.

Israel had allowed Qatar to bring $15 million into Gaza for salaries as well as fuel to ease an electricity shortage, as part of understandings aimed at calming the border, where protests have triggered frequent clashes since March 30.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the move, saying he wanted to avoid war if it was not necessary.

As a result, border protests had been calmer over the past couple weeks.

At least 233 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli fire since March 30, the majority shot on the border, while others have died in Israeli strikes.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed in that time.

Egypt and the United Nations had been brokering indirect negotiations for a long-term truce with Israel, against which Hamas has fought three wars since 2008.

Gaza in crisis

Gaza is governed by Hamas. Israel maintains a crippling blockade of the Palestinian enclave, which has created a humanitarian crisis.

Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007 from forces loyal to the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us