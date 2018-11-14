WORLD
25 killed in clashes in English-speaking Cameroon - officials
Twenty-five separatists were killed on Tuesday in fighting in a restive English-speaking region of Cameroon, security officials said.
Cameroon police officials with riot equipment patrol along a street in the administrative quarter of Buea, the capital of Cameroon's English-speaking South-West Region. (AFP) / AFP
November 14, 2018

Twenty-five separatists were killed on Tuesday in fighting in a restive English-speaking region of majority French-speaking Cameroon, security officials said.

"Twenty-five 'Amba Boys' were killed in three clashes in Mbot," a village near the town of Nkambe, a source in the capital Yaounde said Wednesday, confirming a security source in the troubled Northwest Region.

"Amba Boys" refers to separatists who last year launched an armed campaign for the independence of Cameroon's two anglophone regions, which they call Ambazonia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

