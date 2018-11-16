WORLD
Chilli, furniture, punches thrown as brawl resumes in Sri Lanka parliament
Chaos continues a day after a fierce brawl between rival legislators paralysed work in the island country's parliament, part of wider constitutional crisis. Meanwhile, president rejects Rajapaksa no-confidence vote, again.
Lawmakers supporting disputed prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa threw books and chairs at police who escorted Speaker Karu Jayasuriya into the chamber and did not allow him to sit in the speaker's chair. (November 16, 2018) / Reuters
November 16, 2018

Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker had to be escorted into the chamber ringed by police on Friday as violence broke out for a second day, with lawmakers throwing chilli powder and furniture in the melee between rival factions in the island's constitutional crisis.

The Indian Ocean nation has been paralysed since October 26 when President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe as premier and replaced him with former strongman Mahinda Rajapakse.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya was blocked from taking his chair for almost an hour by a group of legislators and was only able to take his place after he entered the assembly ringed by unarmed officers and parliamentary staff. 

They then tried to shield Jayasuriya as supporters of Mahinda Rajapakse, who lost a vote of no confidence as prime minister on Wednesday, pelted him with books and stationery.

MPs broke furniture and attacked officers and some Rajapakse loyalists were also seen throwing chilli powder at rival legislators and police.

Rajapaksa no-confidence vote rejected

Later on Friday, president rejected a second no-confidence motion passed against Rajapaksa, a loyalist lawmaker said.

Sirisena will also not reappoint Wickremesinghe to the post, Lakshman Yapa Abeywardene, from Sirisena's SriLanka Freedom Party, said.

"The president rejected today's no confidence (vote)... He also told us to show our majority in (parliament) in the next few days," Abeywardene told reporters after meeting Sirisena.

Blows exchanged

Earlier Gamini Jayawickrema Perera, a legislator from ousted prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's party, said chilli mixed water was thrown at his face and he later required treatment in the parliament's medical centre.

On Thursday punches were thrown in parliament, deepening international concern with the German ambassador to the island nation saying it was "unbecoming of a democracy".

Day-to-day administration in Sri Lanka remains paralysed as the crisis drags on.

No confidence motion

Parliament reconvened on Wednesday and lawmakers approved a motion of no-confidence in what they called Rajapakse's "purported" cabinet, also passing motions declaring Sirisena's moves illegal.

Sirisena on Thursday asked parliament to amend and re-submit the no confidence motion.

On Thursday MPs moved another resolution against Rajapakse, this time to reject his call for snap elections.

Speaker Jayasuriya said he will reconvene parliament on Monday for routine business.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
