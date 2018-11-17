The death toll from a cyclone that hit the coast of southern India has risen to 45, with the storm leaving a trail of massive damage to homes and roads and driving tens of thousands of people into relief camps, officials said Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told local media that at least 45 people and 700 livestock had been killed because of the cyclone.

He added that the cyclone had completely destroyed more than 56,000 huts and partially damaged another 30,000 huts. He also gave details of damage caused to infrastructure, particularly electricity distribution systems.

India's navy assigned two ships and a helicopter for relief work. State authorities rushed drinking water, food and paramedics to nearly 82,000 people who took shelter in more than 400 state-run camps.

They were evacuated from areas in the path of Cyclone Gaja, which struck six districts of Tamil Nadu state on Friday with heavy rains and winds that reached 90 kilometres per hour (55 miles per hour).

Relief workers found 13 bodies Friday and an additional 20 on Saturday, said Edappadi Palaniswami, the state's top elected official. Most deaths were caused by flooding, house collapses and electrocution.

The cyclone uprooted 30,000 electricity poles and more than 100,000 trees, he said. Nearly 10,000 workers were trying to restore electricity supply to the worst-hit areas, he said.

Palaniswami said a large number of goats, deer and wild animals have perished in the flooding over the past two days.

Coconut trees over thousands of acres of farmland have been uprooted, said Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, a farmers' organisation.

Tamil Nadu state is prone to cyclones that develop in the Bay of Bengal.