Macron urges European revival to prevent global 'chaos'
French president says Europe must not "become a plaything of great powers, must assume greater responsibility for its security and its defence, and must not accept a subordinate role in world politics."
French President Emmanuel Macron is applauded after speaking before the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) as the German parliament commemorates victims of wars and dictatorships on November 18, 2018 in Berlin. / AFP
November 18, 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday in Berlin that Europe must grow stronger and more sovereign in order to fulfil its duty of preventing "chaos" in global affairs.

Addressing the Bundestag, Macron also called for greater European unity and self-confidence in order to meet future challenges.

He said Europe must not "become a plaything of great powers, must assume greater responsibility for its security and its defence, and must not accept a subordinate role in world politics."

"Europe, and within it the Franco-German couple, have the obligation not to let the world slip into chaos and to guide it on the road to peace," Macron told the German parliament.

"That's why Europe must be stronger... and win more sovereignty," he said.

He said that Europe can't play its role "if it doesn't take more responsibility for its defense and security and is content to play a secondary role on the international scene."

Macron has called for creation of a European army.

The French president said it was Europe that led the push for green energy and against climate change and which was now pursuing a multilateral approach in trade, security, migration and environmental policy.

