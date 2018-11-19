TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM and UN chief discuss possible probe of Khashoggi murder
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres meet in New York and discuss Jamal Khashoggi's murder, the wars in Yemen and Syria, as well as the Cyprus issue.
Turkish FM and UN chief discuss possible probe of Khashoggi murder
Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) meets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (R) in New York, United States on November 19, 2018. / AA
November 19, 2018

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a closed door meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday to discuss the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The pair met after the Turkish foreign minister spoke at the 8th Global Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations, which was held at the UN headquarters in New York.

Mevlut Cavusoglu also spoke briefly to UN reporters after meeting Guterres. Asked whether Turkey had requested an international investigation, Cavusoglu replied, "We discussed all the aspects of this."

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric noted that in addition to discussing Khashoggi's killing, Cavusoglu and Guterres also talked about the wars in Yemen and Syria, as well as Cyprus.

Dujarric told reporters that the UN has not received an official request for an international probe into the Khashoggi case.

He reiterated that the secretary-general feels he needs a formal request from one of the countries and from a UN legislative body like the Security Council, General Assembly or Human Rights Council to initiate an international investigation.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

After initially saying he had left the consulate alive, the Saudi administration admitted weeks later he was killed there.

Investigation of the incident suggests a special hit squad came to the consulate, scouted Istanbul’s Belgrad Forest and tried to cover up evidence at the consulate building.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us