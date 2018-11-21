WORLD
1 MIN READ
How does the religious settler movement influence Israeli politics?
The settlers who are building homes in the occupied West Bank say they are not just fulfilling a biblical prophecy but are building one of the most enduring political movements in Israel.
How does the religious settler movement influence Israeli politics?
A banner is seen in Efrat, which is one of 200 Jewish settlements in the Israeli occupied West Bank, on August 1, 2018. / AP Archive
November 21, 2018

The recent political turmoil in Israel has shone a light on the growing influence of the religious settler movement. 

Settlers only account for around eight percent of Israel's population but exercise a major influence on politics. 

They say that by building homes in the occupied West Bank they are not just fulfilling a biblical prophecy but are building one of the most enduring political movements in Israel. 

TRT World's Ali Mustafa reports from Efrat in Israeli occupied West Bank, where the settlements are growing.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us