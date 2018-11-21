TÜRKİYE
EU-Turkey talks to focus on Syria, fight against terror
EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and EU Neighbourhood Policy Minister Johannes Hahn will be holding talks with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Thursday.
The two sides will also discuss Turkey's EU accession process. / AA Archive
November 21, 2018

EU officials are set to meet Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Thursday to discuss a host of issues including the Syrian civil war, Middle East peace process and Turkey's EU accession process.

Turkey's talks with the EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and EU Neighbourhood Policy Minister Johannes Hahn will also focus on the Customs Union, EU visa liberalisation, fight against terror and data protection.

Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987 while accession talks began in 2005.

The talks between Turkey and the EU stalled in 2007 due to the objections of the Greek Cypriot administration in the divided island of Cyprus, as well as opposition from Germany and France.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
