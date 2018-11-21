WORLD
4 MIN READ
South Korean named Interpol president in blow to Russia
Interpol announced that Kim Jong-yang of South Korea had been chosen as its new president, beating a Russian official whose candidacy had unnerved Western nations.
South Korean named Interpol president in blow to Russia
Interpol's Kim Jong-yang president will chair its General Assembly while day-to-day operations are handled by the organisation's Secretary general Juergen Stock. (January 23, 2018) / AP
November 21, 2018

South Korea's Kim Jong-yang was elected as Interpol's president on Wednesday, edging out a longtime veteran of Russia's security services who was strongly opposed by the US, Britain and other European nations.

The White House and its European partners had lobbied against Alexander Prokopchuk's attempts to be named the next president of the policing organisation, saying his election would lead to further Russian abuses of Interpol's red notice system to go after political opponents and fugitive dissidents.

Kim's win means he secured at least two-thirds of votes cast at Interpol's general assembly in Dubai on Wednesday.

He will serve until 2020, completing the four-year mandate of his predecessor, Meng Hongwei, who was detained in China as part of a wide anti-corruption sweep there.

Kim, a police official in South Korea, was serving as interim president after Meng's departure from the post and was senior vice president at Interpol.

Most of Interpol's 194 member-countries attended the organisation's annual assembly this year, which was held in an opulent Dubai hotel along the Persian Gulf coast.

Interpol was facing a pivotal moment in its history as members decided whether to hand its presidency to Prokopchuk or Kim, who were the only two candidates vying for the post.

Based in the French city of Lyon, Interpol is best known for issuing "red notices" that identify a suspect pursued by another country, effectively putting them on the world's "most-wanted" list.

Human rights groups raised the alarm two years ago when Interpol's general assembly approved Meng as president. Amnesty International criticised "China's longstanding practice of trying to use Interpol to arrest dissidents and refugees abroad."

Two prominent Kremlin critics warned Tuesday that electing Prokopchuk – who has ties to President Vladimir Putin – would have undermined the international law enforcement agency and politicised police cooperation across borders.

The Kremlin said it regrets that the Russian candidate for Interpol president has lost the vote but says it accepts the election results.

Russia earlier accused critics of running a "campaign to discredit" Prokopchuk, calling him a respected professional.

The White House came out on Tuesday against the election of Prokopchuk, with National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis saying "the Russian government abuses Interpol's processes to harass its political opponents." He said the US "strongly endorses" Kim.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington encourages all nations and organisations that are part of Interpol to choose a leader with credibility and integrity that reflects one of the world's most critical law enforcement bodies. "We believe Mr Kim will be just that," he said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us