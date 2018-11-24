WORLD
4 MIN READ
US House panel to probe Trump's Saudi ties - report
The US House intelligence panel will examine CIA findings on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as well as the war in Yemen, a Washington Post report said.
US House panel to probe Trump's Saudi ties - report
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shakes hand with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US March 20, 2018. / Reuters
November 24, 2018

Democrats on the US House intelligence panel will investigate US President Donald Trump's response to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as part of a "deep dive" next year into US-Saudi Arabia ties, the committee's incoming head said in a report published on Friday.

The committee will investigate the US intelligence assessment of Khashoggi's death as well as the war in Yemen, the stability of the Saudi royal family and the kingdom's treatment of critics and the press, among other topics, US Representative Adam Schiff told the Washington Post.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Schiff, the committee's top Democrat, is in line to become committee chairman in January when his party takes control of the US House of Representatives following gains in this month's congressional elections.

That will allow Democrats to exercise oversight of Trump and his administration, giving them investigative power, including the ability to issue subpoenas and hold hearings.

"Certainly we will be delving further into the murder of Khashoggi," Schiff told the Post. "We will certainly want to examine what the intelligence community knows about the murder."

TRT World'sAlaatin Kilic has more details.

Trump has dismissed the CIA's assessment that Khashoggi's slaying was ordered directly by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler.

Khashoggi, a Saudi-born, US-based journalist for the Post who had been critical of Saudi leaders, was last seen heading into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

CIA findings

On Thursday, Trump repeated his doubts of the US intelligence community, telling reporters the CIA "did not come to a conclusion. They have feelings certain ways," while the crown prince "denies it vehemently."

Schiff said his panel will examine the CIA's findings as well as whether Trump's private financial relationship with the Saudis influenced his response as president.

"There are a whole set of potential financial conflicts of interest and emoluments problems that Congress will need to get to the bottom of," Schiff said.

"If foreign investment in the Trump businesses is guiding US policy in a way that's antithetical to the country's interests, we need to find out."

Trump, who still owns his business as president but has said he relinquished day-to-day control, told a rally in 2015 he earned "hundreds of millions" of dollars from Saudi purchases.

Trump has defended his stance toward Saudi Arabia, a key US ally in the Middle East, citing US arms deals with Riyadh and the larger US strategy toward Iran.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us